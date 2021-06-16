STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quiz contest to raise funds for Covid relief

India Wants To Know in association with South Bay Live will organise a fundraiser — Bhasha Talkies — a five-part quizzing series based on regional Indian films on June 27.

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India Wants To Know in association with South Bay Live will organise a fundraiser — Bhasha Talkies — a five-part quizzing series based on regional Indian films on June 27. The event will be held online on Zoom and the fund raised through the event will be contributed to Covid relief activities in the country.  

The objective of the event is to make quizzing more fun, inclusive and accessible by conducting weekly quizzes in English and regional languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The first event, Malayalam Talkies, will have Jeo Baby, director of The Great Indian Kitchen, on the panel. The event will be held live on June 27 at 8pm and will be streamed live on South Bay Live on YouTube. The 
tickets for participation is at `49
For more information 
visit https://indiawantstoknow.com. For tickets visit: https://insider.in/go/bhasha-talkies-quizzes

Comments

