Sabari group introduces mobile oxygen parlours

Six people can be accomodated in the small buses at a time while eight patients can be treated on the large bus at once.

Published: 16th June 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Buses of Sabari Group of Institutions, Palakkad, which have been turned into mobile oxygen units

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to help those suffering due to the pandemic, Shashi Kumar, chairman of Sabari Group, has converted seven buses belonging to Sabari Group of Institutions, Palakkad, into mobile oxygen parlours. The service is available across Ernakulam, including Kalamassery, Tripunithura, Kumbalangi, Cheranallur and North Paravoor.Three small and two large buses are being used to accommodate patients in need of oxygen. Six people can be accomodated in the small buses at a time while eight patients can be treated on the large bus at once.

“Inside the small buses, five people can sit and one person can use the bed to utilize the oxygen supply. In the large buses, two people can use the bed and six can sit and use oxygen comfortably,” says K Reji Kumar, RSP State Secretariat Member, and mobile oxygen parlour coordinator.The initiative is being done in collaboration with the district administration. “Oxygen cylinders are being provided with the support of District Collector S Suhas. Minister P Rajeeve flagged off the initiative, his first official event after taking charge,” adds Reji.

“When all the members in a family test Covid positive, instead of rushing all of them in different ambulances, Sabari Group’s oxygen parlour buses can be utilised. This will help more patients receive transportation on time. It will also reduce the pressure on the medical staff,” says Shashi.A trained civil defence warden is employed in each bus. According to Reji, medical staff will be provided by Kalamassery Medical College and Indira Gandhi Corporative Hospital, Kadavanthara,in case of emergencies.

The group plans to launch more buses on Chittoor and Attappadi routes. The Fire and Safety department fumigates the buses. PPE kit, disposable bedsheets, oxygen masks, and pulse oximeters are available in the buses. 

Need help? Contact: +919895077054

