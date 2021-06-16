Sedition case against Aisha: Save Lakshadweep Forum removes BJP from all-party protest group

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Save Lakshadweep Forum, a joint platform of political and social organisations on the island, removed the BJP from the group, protesting the slapping of a sedition case against activist - filmmaker Aisha Sultana. Meanwhile, BJP Lakshadweep state president C Abdul Khader Haji told TNIE that party vice-president K N Karim Koya who represented BJP has left the forum as the party does not subscribe to the views of other parties in the group. Refuting claims that Lakshadweep administrator has refused to meet a delegation of BJP leaders on the island, Abdul Khader said the party has not sought an appointment with Praful Khoda Patel.

The meeting of Save Lakshadweep Forum on Tuesday decided to strengthen the platform at the grassroots level.“We have decided to strengthen the forum by forming committees at the ward level in all islands. We will intensify the protest by raising one slogan a day.On June 18 we will demand the restoration of the administrative rights of the district panchayat and village panchayats. On June 19 we will campaign to reinstate employees who have been retrenched,” said Lakshadweep MP P P Mohammed Faizal.

He said the Save Lakshadweep Forum will submit a memorandum to the administrator’s office on Wednesday demanding to withdraw the reforms introduced by him and to reinstate the employees who have been retrenched from their jobs. Regarding the removal of BJP from the forum, he said the decision was taken in view of the anti-people stand of the party. “A sedition case has been booked against filmmaker Aisha Sultana for her remarks during a media debate. The state president of the BJP filed a complaint against her, though he apologised for it,” said Faizal.

Meanwhile, Aisha Sultana has alleged that some people are circulating a fake profile saying she is a Bangladeshi. “I pity them,” she said in a Facebook post. District panchayat member Thaha Malika said the administrator was using defence flight for his visit to the island causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

HC ADJOURNS HEARING ON FILMMAKER’S BAIL PLEA

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday adjourned the anticipatory bail plea of filmmaker Aisha Sultana to Thursday and directed the Kavaratti police, which had booked her for sedition for her remarks against the Centre, to file a statement on her petition. At the hearing, senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, Aisha’s counsel, submitted that she had been asked to appear before the Kavaratti police on Sunday. He requested that the matter be heard on Thursday. The counsel for Lakshadweep administration then sought permission to file a statement on Wednesday. Following the submissions, Justice Ashok Menon adjourned the hearing of the case to Thursday.