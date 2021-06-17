STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 local bodies to see Covid curbs further relaxed

However, stops will not be allowed in category C and D areas. 

Published: 17th June 2021

With the state announcing relaxations in lockdown,devotees have begun to visit places of worship again.A scene from St Antony’s Church in Kaloor on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government deciding to allow relaxations in lockdown, 11 local bodies in the district with a test positivity rate (TPR) of lower than 8% have been allowed to function normally with some restrictions. These areas, classified as Category A, include Palakuzha, Koothattukulam, Ayyampuzha, Thirumarady, Marady, Valakom, Elanji, Perumbavoor, Pindimana, Varappetty and Keerampara.

Another 69 local bodies including Kochi Corporation, Maradu, Nedumbassery, Angamaly, Thrikkakara, North Paravur, Chellanam, Varappuzha, Kizhakkambalam, Muvattupuzha and Aluva are included in Category B, where there will be only partial relaxations. Public transport (KSRTC and private), autos and taxi service will be allowed with Covid protocols only on need basis. However, stops will not be allowed in category C and D areas. 

Since areas under Kochi Corporation is included in Category B, public offices including PSUs, companies, and autonomous organisations can function with up to 25% staff on a rotation basis. Shops selling essential items can function from 7am to 7pm every day, while other shops can function on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays with 50% employees.

Outlets of Beverages Corporation and bars will be permitted only for takeaway services. Hotels and restaurants can offer takeaway services between 7am and 7pm.In 14 local bodies, including Kalady, Kumbalangi, Kunnathunadu, Paipra, Vadakkekara and Choornikkara, essential services will be allowed and restrictions similar to normal lockdown will continue.  These are in Category C. Meanwhile in Chittattukara, where the average TPR is above 30%, restrictions similar to triple lockdown will imposed.

CATEGORY-WISE   RELAXATIONS

Category A

All public offices can function with 25% staff on rotation basis
Taxis and autorickshaws can operate. Taxis can carry three passengers, while autorickshaws can transport two passengers 
Outlets of Beverages Corporation and bars can open
Hotels, restaurants can open for parcel service from 7am to 7pm
Domestic workers will be permitted to travel

Category B

Public transport will be allowed with Covid protocol only on need basis. Stops will not be allowed in category C & D areas
Remaining relaxations are similar to that of Category A

Category C

Shops selling essential items can function from 7am to 7pm
Other services can function only on Fridays

Category D

Triple lockdown with stronger restrictions

