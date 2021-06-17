STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-law college student arrested for raping junior

Second such case to be reported in city this month; probe into flat rape case said to have emboldened victim to file police complaint

Published: 17th June 2021 06:22 AM

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested a former law college student for allegedly raping his junior at a city flat, the second rape case to be reported here within a gap of few days. Amal Panchu, 24, hailing from Kethanmazhikam, Thattamala in  Kollam, was arrested by the Central police on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim last week. According to the police, the incident took place at a flat near Valanjambalam in April, where the accused was staying after completing his graduation. 

“The complaint said that the two had been in a relationship. Since the victim had developed trust in him, she visited his flat whenever he invited her. But the accused allegedly molested her. Though the accused agreed to marry her, he started avoiding her. This made the victim realise she was taken for a ride. Despite repeated attempts, she was unable to contact him. Following this, the victim decided to lodge a complaint against Amal,” said a police officer.

Police said the victim, a third-year law student, didn’t have the courage to file a complaint initially as she was afraid of the repercussions. The police case against Martin Joseph, who was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a 27-year-old woman, emboldened her to file the complaint.

“Following Martin Joseph’s arrest, she filed a complaint against the accused. The police commissioner has also formed a special team to investigate such crimes,” said the officer. Meanwhile, the police have slapped a case on the accused under IPC Section 376 (rape). “We subjected the victim to medical examination. The medical report indicated  that she was raped. We will seek custody of the accused for 14 days,” the officer added.

