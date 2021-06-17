Flat rape: Evidence collection under way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the case related to the rape and illegal detention of a fashion model at a flat here, took accused Martin Joseph to various locations as part of evidence collection. He will be taken to Thrissur on Thursday. According to police officials, Martin on Tuesday night was taken to the Kochi flat where the victim was detained, tortured and raped for over a year.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was taken to another flat in Kakkanad, where he stayed for a day to evade arrest. Meanwhile, Martin’s close aide, who helped him abscond, tested positive on Wednesday. According to the police, second accused Dhanesh has been diagnosed with the disease, while Sreerag and John — his other two friends who were arrested — are in quarantine.