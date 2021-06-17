STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi-based photographer showcases plastic menace in city

Praveen Muraleedharan, a Malayali  eco-tourism entrepreneur and photographer, is exhibiting his work that features plastic domination on the planet at Sainte-Thorette, France

Published: 17th June 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: We all know that plastic is a big threat to the planet and its species — big or small. A lot of species present on land and water have lost their lives either by ingestion of plastic or by getting entangled in it. Though humans are aware of the consequences of plastic pollution and the fact that how badly plastics have been marking its territory wherever possible, still we refuse to let go.

This human indecency on the planet and mindless discarding of plastic waste has been captured by Kochi-based eco-tourism entrepreneur and photographer Praveen Muraleedharan. Over 40 images depicting plastic pollution and its impact on forest, animals and water bodies are exhibited at Sainte-Thorette, France, organised by the Natural History Museums along with ASIE (Association of Solidarity International Education).

“The images were taken from different parts of India. Through my journey, I realised it was high time for India to find affordable, sustainable alternatives that would cut down the consumption of single-use plastic,” says Praveen.

“Though many enterprises have been mooting sustainable products, the whopping price forces many to back out,” he adds. His collection includes images of migratory birds and microorganisms that thrive on non-biodegradable waste. 

“This year, the theme for the exhibition is ‘Plastic pollution and possible solutions’, and the images will surely make an observer question their actions and priorities,” adds Praveen. Praveen, recollecting his experiences behind each image, says they will live with him forever. During his visits to Valparai in Tamil Nadu, he came across a group of elusive, lion-tailed macaque.

“The species are elusive as they can be found only in a few pockets of Western Ghats. To my shock, I saw one lion-tailed macaque toying with a plastic bottle. At that moment, I thought to myself, a species that is so rare to catch a glimpse of has a plastic bottle in its hand. What are we doing to these creatures? We have already invaded their spaces, and now we are endangering them with our creations,” explains Praveen.

Un’sea’cing issue
Though deep seas are off-limit to most of us, it doesn’t mean that marine creatures are safe. “Crabs use abandoned shells to hide from the potential predators. Now, they use plastic instead. Divers often witness colourful eels and fishes swimming amidst trash and some getting trapped inside the bottles as well,” adds Praveen.

Praveen’s collection also highlights how plastic has become such a norm to humankind these days. 
“During my travel, I have seen people sitting comfortably amidst trash and littering the space. Also, some wedding photographers choose scenic spots in Kochi for their shoot and often leave the place without clearing up the mess they created,” says Praveen.

Walking the talk
Nectar Experience, Praveen’s  chain of eco-resorts, has completely abandoned plastic and creates a space for people to experience an organic and natural way of living. “This single initiative itself is a humble step towards minimizing a faction in the overall plastic pollution contributed especially during peak tourist season,” he adds.

OVERSEAS CANVAS
Sainte-Thorette, exhibitions will continue till July 4. Along with the photography exhibition, the event will also showcase workshops on conservation, seminars, music. Praveen also has plans to exhibit his plastic-themed collection in Kerala soon in association with the Alliance Francaise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic waste Kochi Pollution
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp