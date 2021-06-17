Plea against beach road in Agatti dismissed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by some of the residents of Agatti island in Lakshadweep against a single judge verdict allowing construction of a beach road on the island.

The appeal was filed by Kasmikoya and four others challenging the single judge’s order dismissing their writ petition. It had said the beach road construction was essential for development there and the petitioners who had encroached on government land had no right to challenge the administration’s actions.