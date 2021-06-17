STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Private bus operators still clueless about operations

Though the chief minister has announced that public transportation will be allowed partially from Thursday, private bus operators are yet to get clear instructions on conducting services.

Published: 17th June 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a private bus plying in Kochi city with less than 10 passengers | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the chief minister has announced that public transportation will be allowed partially from Thursday, private bus operators are yet to get clear instructions on conducting services. Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation (KPBOF) president, M B Sathyan, said that some of the private bus owners may conduct services in areas where there are relaxations from Thursday.

“The office-bearers of the association have left it to the bus owners to decide on restarting services. A majority of the bus operators have raised their concerns over lack of clarity on guidelines on relaxations based on TPR. For instance, even if they restart the service from an area that is under Category B, they will not be able to collect passengers from category C and D.

They cannot also stop buses in containment zones. We are almost clueless on such things and are waiting for clearer instructions in this regard,” he said. Sathyan said that diesel prices have touched the J94-mark. “The rise in fuel price is a big issue. The buses are allowed to run only with 30% of total passenger capacity and I don’t know how many bus operators will be ready to restart services in such a situation,” he further added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public transportation Kerala Private Bus
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp