Rape accused nabbed on way back from abroad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 33-year-old hailing from Konni in Pathanamthitta, who is a fugitive from justice, was on Wednesday arrested by the immigration department at the Kochi airport when he returned from abroad after two years. Jithin R Aravindan, accused of raping a young woman after promising to marry her, had fled abroad in the wake of the incident.

The police issued Lookout and Blue Corner notices against him after the woman lodged a plaint. So, when he returned from abroad, he was intercepted by the immigration department.