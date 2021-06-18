Art in a hoop

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The art of embroidery dates back centuries, and there is a certain element of nostalgia associated with it. As she sews art into the cloth and turns it into artwork, artist and techie Surya C G makes intricate patterns, freezing the defining moment of one’s life.

It all started over a year ago when she prepared an anniversary gift for her husband. “I was intrigued by an embroidery work I came across on social media. And it inspired me to create one of my own. When I gifted it to my husband, he encouraged me to create more. And that’s how it all began,” says Surya.

What began as needling designs later transcended into etching poignant moments on cloth canvas. “I wanted to explore the possibilities of hoop art. Hence the idea of recreating moments through art,” says Surya. “My first client sent me pictures of a bike ride they took to a land of sunflowers. I recreated everything, from the bike they travelled to what they wore,” says Surya.

Surya uses cotton cloth and silk to make hoops and improvises as she goes along. “French knot is my favourite stitching style. I also use a satin stitch. The rest, including a 3D effect, I improvise according to the need of the artwork,” she says.

Stress buster

For Surya, the art of embroidery has helped her deal with the lockdown blues and stress. After a tiring day at work, a date with the needle, thread, cloth and hoop is the ideal way to cheer her up. “For me, embroidery is like meditation. It brings on a state of calmness and is a stress buster. Even during weekends, I feel more rejuvenated when I settle down with my embroidery art,” says Surya. And that’s why she believes more people should take up the art. “If you have a slight creative bend of mind, you can easily learn this art and it is easy to set up a business. Apart from fetching you a good source of income, it will also better your life,” says Surya.

