STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Art in a hoop

With tiny stitches and a wondrous set of knots, Surya C G weaves a whole new world 

Published: 18th June 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The art of embroidery dates back centuries, and there is a certain element of nostalgia associated with it. As she sews art into the cloth and turns it into artwork, artist and techie Surya C G makes intricate patterns, freezing the defining moment of one’s life. 

It all started over a year ago when she prepared an anniversary gift for her husband. “I was intrigued by an embroidery work I came across on social media. And it inspired me to create one of my own. When I gifted it to my husband, he encouraged me to create more. And that’s how it all began,” says Surya. 

What began as needling designs later transcended into etching poignant moments on cloth canvas. “I wanted to explore the possibilities of hoop art. Hence the idea of recreating moments through art,” says Surya. “My first client sent me pictures of a bike ride they took to a land of sunflowers. I recreated everything, from the bike they travelled to what they wore,” says Surya.

Surya uses cotton cloth and silk to make hoops and improvises as she goes along. “French knot is my favourite stitching style. I also use a satin stitch. The rest, including a 3D effect, I improvise according to the need of the artwork,” she says.

Stress buster
For Surya, the art of embroidery has helped her deal with the lockdown blues and stress. After a tiring day at work, a date with the needle, thread, cloth and hoop is the ideal way to cheer her up. “For me, embroidery is like meditation. It brings on a state of calmness and is a stress buster. Even during weekends, I feel more rejuvenated when I settle down with my embroidery art,” says Surya. And that’s why she believes more people should take up the art. “If you have a slight creative bend of mind, you can easily learn this art and it is easy to set up a business. Apart from fetching you a good source of income, it will also better your life,” says Surya. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp