HC instructs Lakshadweep admn to file statement

Senior advocate S Sreekumar, the MPs’ counsel, submitted that during the visit of the Lakshadweep administrator to the island, several persons were allowed to accompany him.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Lakshadweep administration to file a statement in connection with the petition filed by Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan, seeking a directive to the Dweep administration to grant them permission to visit the islands. At the hearing, S Manu, the counsel for the administration, sought time to respond to the plea. 

Senior advocate S Sreekumar, the MPs’ counsel, submitted that during the visit of the Lakshadweep administrator to the island, several persons were allowed to accompany him. Justice V G Arun observed there could not be two stances with regard to allowing persons to visit the islands, especially the petitioners who are MPs. 

The MPs said denying entry permits to them was arbitrary. They said when they sought the permit, they were asked to postpone the visit. They were also told that they would be granted entry as and when Covid situation improves on the islands. 

