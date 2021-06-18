STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala spirit in Mumbai

Jaya He GVK New Museum in Mumbai airport is holding a month-long carnival celebrating the culture and quirks of Kerala

Published: 18th June 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Jaya He GVK New Museum in Mumbai is unique in many ways. For starters, it is situated at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and redefines the status of airports as merely a space for exhaustion and travel. From Mithila paintings to sculptures collected from artisan communities of Maharashtra, the museum showcases the culture of India to discerning travellers from across the globe. In 2019, they decided to hold carnivals to celebrate the rich history of each region of the state in month-long celebrations.

The third virtual edition of such a carnival by the museum on Terminal 2 is currently underway and celebrates the rich history of Kerala, its cuisine and aesthetics. The digital festival, ‘Aaghosham 2021 - Celebrating Kerala’, was timed to overlap with the International Museum Day on May 18, says Rekha Nair, the director of the museum and head of airport services.

The museum, part of the 6,000-member International Council of Museums (ICOM), kickstarted their carnival series with a tribute to Maharashtra, their only physical celebration. The 2020 celebration in the North Eastern States and this year’s carnival are being held online through the airport’s Facebook and Instagram channels. 

The Kerala portrait
The renowned Kerala cuisine, architectures, textile, jewellery and traditional art forms like Theyyam and Kalarippayattu have found a place in the expo. The backwaters and literature have been portrayed beautifully too. One of the main highlights of the carnival is the storytelling sessions by Sherline Pimenta of Kathanika, where she engaged with nearly 200 children between 12 and 14 years from a BMC school. The story of Perumthachan and other lores from the state are narrated in English for the kids.

Festival highlights
The 30-day festival, which began on May 18, will continue till June 18. “The idea was to dig beyond stereotypes and cliches around the state — like Onam, the greenery houseboat and stable cuisine,” Rekha adds.  

Aaghosham engaged with artists in Kerala including Bharat Bala, dancer Methil Devika, writer Anand Neelakantan, Chef Marina Balakrishnan, and social entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon. There were also Zoom sessions with classical musician Prince Rama Varma, RJ Anjali Uthup Kurian, art educator Lata Kurien Rajeev and animation filmmaker Krishna Chandran.

STREAM VIA
The museum and its offerings can be explored  through the Jaya He Audio Guide App. It has over 40 guides who tell unheard stories of the installations. The app showcases a long array of paintings and installations and works on cloth that pay tribute to the spirit of the country and its rich artistic culture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp