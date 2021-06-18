STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make room for mushrooms

Fourteen years ago, Shije Varghese started growing the shoots — her ticket to fortune

Published: 18th June 2021 06:46 AM

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Shije Varghese, the latest recipient of the Kerala State Governments Best Mushroom Farmer award, started growing mushrooms in her 75 sqft balcony almost 14 years ago. A native of Eramallor in Alapuzha, she believes in the versatility of mushrooms — that they can do more than just cutlets, sandwich, roll, soup and snacks. She is now putting together fortified rasam powder, chutney, and mushroom energy drink to her line of products. 

Shije powders oyster mushrooms from her farm to make the tasty items as they are healthier and carry more medicinal properties as compared to the milky mushrooms. “Mushrooms have more vegetable protein. It contains ‘Lovastatin’ that helps reduce cholesterol. A mushroom-based energy drink can blend all the goodness,” says Shije. Her daughter Mariya Rosbel and son Anto Joseph are involved in the business too. 

Meticulous processing
To increase shelf life, the mushrooms are powdered before processing. Fresh mushrooms have just a day of shelf life and can last up to 2 days if refrigerated.“Powdering would enable you to store the energy drink powders for at least a year. Fixing shelf life will also help farmers as they won’t have to worry about getting the mushroom to market in time,” she says.

Mushrooms lose their minerals when dried. To avoid this,  Shije uses the freeze-drying method. Under the brand name, ‘Coon Fresh’ Shije supplies fresh mushrooms and value-added products to the nearby local stores. She got the fortifying   equipment from the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Shije and her kids were trained at the institution too.

Care is key
Shije says that mushrooms should be cultivated with utmost care and patience. “Moisture level of the medium used — sawdust or hay is vital. A minute variation can destroy the crop,” says Shije, who also insists on supplying and maintaining only first-generation spawn. The Kerala state government recognised her as ‘Koonkrishi Pracharaka’. The State Horticulture Mission is actively encouraging mushroom cultivation and delivering kits including mushroom spawns across Kerala.

