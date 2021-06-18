Nostalgic groove

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When it was time to bid farewell to his precious college campus, the Thiruvananthapuram University College, final year student Jinith Sajeevan decided to freeze his memories in a musical frame. The self-taught artist’s debut music video Kaanumee Swapnangal was released recently.

Jinith penned and composed the song. “There aren’t any music videos related to our college campus, which holds a great history. So, as we were nearing the farewell, I decided to make a musical tribute to my campus life and an introduction to new students who come to our college,” says Jinith who is a trained keyboard artist for the past ten years.

His neighbour Renjith RS was the cameraman. “The whole video was shot on April 9, our farewell day. Since we had a celebration and everybody was dressed up, it seemed like the right time. I had to take special permission from the Police department for the aerial shots as the college is marked by the archaeological department and because it is near the state government legislature and secretariat. I managed the expenses for this album through the money I saved taking keyboard lessons,” he says.

The song was appreciated by many, including singer Sithara Krishnakumar. Beaming with confidence, Jinith is now imagining pursuing a fruitful career in music. “Oscar award winner A R Rahman is my role model. I wish to find my career in music. The song Kaanumee Swapnangal has given me the strength to follow my dream. I am working on another music project and I hope to work with Sithara for it,” he says.