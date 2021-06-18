Plan to convert Kochi into major tourism hub: Mohamed Riyas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Works and Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on Thursday said that the government will strive hard to make Kochi a major tourist destination. The minister also said the development of Kochi city is essential for the state to move forward. He was speaking to reporters after talks with the Mayor and MLAs on the issues faced by the corporation.

“The government will give due consideration to Kochi city’s development. Issues such as waterlogging will be dealt with seriously. According to the rule, the local bodies are responsible for cleaning up the sewers of the works department. There is a technical issue with this. We need to sort out all these. It is not possible to clear all the hurdles within a short span of time. But, proper attention will be paid to resolve major issues plaguing the city. The government’s aim is to make the city a top tourist destination,” he said.

The minister was speaking to reporters after holding a discussion with the Mayor and MLAs on the issues faced by the corporation. He said that the renovation of Ernakulam Children’s park, Chinese nets and construction of a toilet complex will be completed in a time-bound manner.

Riyas also said that encroachments by private companies upon land belonging to the works department will invite punitive action. “Instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to measure the works department land and to prepare a list of the same. Action will be taken as soon as the report is submitted,” he said.

The minister also said that comfort stations will be constructed along the state highways. “Recently an area near Kozhikode state highway was evicted, following complaints from local people. The government is planning to construct a comfort station there for passengers. We are planning to expand the project statewide,” the minister added.