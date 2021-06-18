Street smart iQoo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vivo’s new medium-price ranged phone iQoo Z3 5G stands out for its performance. The phone comes with a 55W fast charging, Type C charging cable, and a Silicon TPU case. The plastic-built model weighs 185g, and comes in two colours- Cyber blue and Ace black, with a Panda Glass Protection. Beware of fingerprint impressions as the back has a glossy finish, instead of matte. Avoid it by covering it with a case.

iQoo Z3 5G features 6.58 inch IPS LCD, offering a full HD plus resolution, with a 120HZ refresh rate. Using the smart switch option one can change the refresh rate to 60 HZ or 90Hz. The variant also showcases the HDR10 feature, which will enable the users to watch the HDR content on OTT platforms. The display top centre could have been given the punch hole cut out, instead the outdated drop notch is used.

The 5G enabled phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 G chipset, paired with a RAM of 6GB/8GB, with a storage of 128GB/256GB. It also has an extended RAM feature. A virtual RAM is supported in this new variant. Paired with a UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The model runs on Origin OS iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11.

Gamers needn’t worry about the phone heating up when playing for hours, as the variant has a five-layer cooling system. Smooth and extreme gaming is possible in 60fps and has a 180 HZ touch sampling rate.

iQoo Z3 5G, houses a triple rear camera which consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel Ultrawide, and a 2megapixel macro. At the front, a 16-megapixel selfie camera is placed. Video can be shot in 4K at 60fps, have EFB Autofocus tracking, and Super Night Mode.

The variant is powered with a 4400mAh battery and charges 100% in roughly 60 minutes with 55W fast charging. The selling point of the iQoo Z3 5G is undoubtedly is its performance along with the 5G feature. If you are not satisfied with the product the company offers a no-questions-asked return policy.

PRICING

The phone is priced at D19,990 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. For 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at D20,990. The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant will cost you J22,990.