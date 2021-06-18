STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Street smart iQoo

Vivo’s new variant iQoo Z3 5G is available in the Indian market now

Published: 18th June 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vivo’s new medium-price ranged phone iQoo Z3 5G stands out for its performance. The phone comes with a 55W fast charging, Type C charging cable, and a Silicon TPU case. The plastic-built model weighs 185g, and comes in two colours- Cyber blue and Ace black, with a Panda Glass Protection. Beware of fingerprint impressions as the back has a glossy finish, instead of matte. Avoid it by covering it with a case.

iQoo Z3 5G features 6.58 inch IPS LCD, offering a full HD plus resolution, with a 120HZ refresh rate. Using the smart switch option one can change the refresh rate to 60 HZ or 90Hz. The variant also showcases the HDR10 feature, which will enable the users to watch the HDR content on OTT platforms. The display top centre could have been given the punch hole cut out, instead the outdated drop notch is used.

The 5G enabled phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 G chipset, paired with a RAM of 6GB/8GB, with a storage of 128GB/256GB. It also has an extended RAM feature. A virtual RAM is supported in this new variant. Paired with a UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The model runs on Origin OS iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. 

Gamers needn’t worry about the phone heating up when playing for hours, as the variant has a five-layer cooling system. Smooth and extreme gaming is possible in 60fps and has a 180 HZ touch sampling rate.

iQoo Z3 5G, houses a triple rear camera which consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel Ultrawide, and a 2megapixel macro. At the front, a 16-megapixel selfie camera is placed. Video can be shot in 4K at 60fps, have EFB Autofocus tracking, and Super Night Mode.

The variant is powered with a 4400mAh battery and charges 100% in roughly 60 minutes with 55W fast charging. The selling point of the iQoo Z3 5G is undoubtedly is its performance along with the 5G feature. If you are not satisfied with the product the company offers a no-questions-asked return policy. 

PRICING
The phone is priced at D19,990 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. For 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at D20,990. The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant will cost you J22,990.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp