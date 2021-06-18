Together we can embolden the system: Kochi DCP Aishwarya Dongre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forensics and Police will have to work together as a unit to strengthen the criminal justice system, opined Kochi DCP Aishwarya Dongre, while attending a live online interactive session organised by Forensic Investigation Agency (FIA), Bilaspur Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

“It’s impossible to handle criminal investigation without forensic science these days. Crime prevention is the primary role of policing. Crime detection is also an important area. Under crime detection, we have to investigate the case with the support of forensics,” she said.

The initiative aimed to encourage forensic investigation was also attended by FIA director and forensic expert Dipendra Barmate, Social activist Vinay Sonvani, FIA team members, students of the forensic science department and a few UPSC aspirants.