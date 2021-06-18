STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourism at receiving end due to pandemic

Tourism is one of the worst-hit sectors following the second wave of Covid. TNIE visits some of the establishments in Fort Kochi to see how they strive to survive this tough pandemic period

Bibi Varghese checks a mridangam placed at the Greenix village Gallery in Fort Kochi ,PICS: Albin Mathew

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: When entrepreneur Stalin Benny started Greenix Village  — miniature of a grand Kerala village in place of two godowns near the Aspinwall — one-and-a-half decades ago, many found it an out-of-the-box idea. It’s a venue where the state’s rich cultural tradition and performing arts come alive. The moment you enter it you get the feel, with Kerala’s traditional art forms in statues and antique items welcoming you.

Geenix Village has everything that a person wants to know about Kerala in a nutshell. Though started in 2006, the village got its desired footfall only in 2018. Stalin gives credit to his partner Sarita Babu for the beauty and perfection of the whole concept.

The village also serves Kerala-specific cuisine. There is also an Ayurvedic spa and theatre, where tourists can watch the state’s own art forms like Kathakali, Mohiniyattam and martial arts Kalaripayattu. The visitors can cruise to locations like Willingdon Island, Mulavukad, Vypeen, Vallarpadam, Bolgatty and Pepper Island.

Saif C M, a guest coordinator, sits in front of an empty tourist establishment 

“We are encouraging activity tourism, where the ‘villagers’ take the tourists along, with storytelling, weaving, bamboo basket making, live cooking sessions, teaching, etc. The tourists are given the opportunity to spend a day with a Brahmin (to know the special customs and vegetarian food), a policeman, etc. During dinner, if there are small children, they will be babysat by specially trained teachers from Kudumbasree, who are well-versed in English,” said Stalin.

On request, up to 10 live shows were performed in the theatre, which is now in a dilapidated state after remaining closed for more than a year. Six Kathakali artists, six Kalarippayattu performers, two Mohiniyattam dancers and one Kerala Natanam dancer are all now jobless and finding it difficult to move on.

“During the first wave of Covid, we ventured into mask making and sold them in bulk. We bought 12 units of machines and engaged the relatives of the artists also to help them have a livelihood. The masks that we created were also unique — keeping the medicinal plant Ramacham (a grass with aromatic roots) inside four layers of cloth,” explained Saritha.

When the companies started demanding the masks in bulk, they experienced a lack of raw materials and manpower to make them, and hence, during the second wave of the pandemic, that business also came to halt. When more countries put a travel ban to and from India, foreign tourism suffered a huge blow and all the tourist boats, including the swan-shaped special ones, had to be docked.

“We could make profits only in 2018 and 2019. We feel the industry will take at least four more years to be back on track. The only hope is on domestic tourism, but that is also uncertain. Now we are banking on a small hotel business that has parcel and home delivery services to meet our expenses,” said Stalin.

