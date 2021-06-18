Two arrested for attempting to rob jeweller at gunpoint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested two more persons in connection with the incident, in which a gang had waylaid the car of a jeweller from Idukki and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.Sajith, 34, of ‘Thalliyapuram’, Edathodu, Angamaly, and Abhilash, 34, of ‘Chuvannarrumpadath’,Shanthi Nagar, Varapuzha, were arrested by a team from Kothamangalam police station. The police had earlier arrested five members of the gang in connection with the incident which took place on February 1 when jewellery owner Besho was travelling from Rakajumari in Idukki to Thrissur to buy gold. The gang waylaid Besho’s car near Thankalam and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over the money to them.

According to the police, the accused reached the spot in two cars following information that Besho was carrying money to buy gold. Police said Eldho Mathew, a key accused in the case, was running a shop near Besho’s jewellery in Idukki and he hatched the conspiracy with the connivance of other gang members.