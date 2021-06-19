STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A classical note

Kochi-based Gayaki School of Performing Arts will release a special classical music offering on June 21 as part of World Music Day celebrations through their Facebook page.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based Gayaki School of Performing Arts will release a special classical music offering on June 21 as part of World Music Day celebrations through their Facebook page. Titled ‘21 Gayaki, 21 June 2021’, the event is being spearheaded by Santhala Raju, an ace Carnatic musician.

Around 20 music students from the academy will perform alongside her from their homes for the virtual event. “Due to online classes, we now have Malayali students from across the globe. The 15-minute music video is an effort to keep the spirit of music alive, though the pandemic has confined us to our home. Each student will sing two lines each of the popular classical composition ‘Bhavayami Raghuramam’. The video is pre-recorded and I collected separate audio clips from all 20 students. It was then put together at a recording studio,” says Santhala. 

“I am not very tech-savvy, so pulling off the process was hard. But it gave me experience with recording systems too. We have around 100 online students now, and 20 were selected from them. Though the whole process took 10 days, the outcome seemed beautiful. The students who have sung in the music video are aged between 10  and 60 years, and it was a good experience for all of them,” she says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp