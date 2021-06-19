A classical note

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based Gayaki School of Performing Arts will release a special classical music offering on June 21 as part of World Music Day celebrations through their Facebook page. Titled ‘21 Gayaki, 21 June 2021’, the event is being spearheaded by Santhala Raju, an ace Carnatic musician.

Around 20 music students from the academy will perform alongside her from their homes for the virtual event. “Due to online classes, we now have Malayali students from across the globe. The 15-minute music video is an effort to keep the spirit of music alive, though the pandemic has confined us to our home. Each student will sing two lines each of the popular classical composition ‘Bhavayami Raghuramam’. The video is pre-recorded and I collected separate audio clips from all 20 students. It was then put together at a recording studio,” says Santhala.

“I am not very tech-savvy, so pulling off the process was hard. But it gave me experience with recording systems too. We have around 100 online students now, and 20 were selected from them. Though the whole process took 10 days, the outcome seemed beautiful. The students who have sung in the music video are aged between 10 and 60 years, and it was a good experience for all of them,” she says.