As lockdown gets lifted, traffic blocks haunt Kochi yet again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a break, traffic blocks are back in Kochi with people coming out in numbers in their vehicles after the lockdown on Friday. Traffic signals were fully functional and more police and guards will be deployed to man traffic from Monday.During the peak hours — from 9am to 11am and 4pm to 7pm — traffic congestion was high. With the absence of public transport modes and many people travelling to their native places, traffic congestion turned severe in the evening.

“With transport buses being limited and Kochi Metro not operational, people used private vehicles to go to offices and shops. Also, as it will be a lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, people came out in numbers for shopping. Several people were also going to their native places for the weekend leave, adding to the rush. With banks also open, many came out for financial transactions as well,” said Vinod C, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic West.

“All traffic signals are fully functioning. More personnel will be deployed to manage traffic blocks from Monday. Some police officials have contracted Covid-19. But we will deploy officials from the reserve camp to manage the situation,” another police official in Kochi East traffic limit said.

With a limited number of transport buses plying, crowds had gathered at bus stops. “We were monitoring the main bus stops and informing KSRTC authorities about the rush to operate short route buses. As per our information, KSRTC operated short route buses which helped avoid crowds at bus stations,” Vinod said.