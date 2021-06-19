Int’l exhibition and convention centre to come up in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An international exhibition-cum-convention centre (IECC) will be established in about 15 acres in Kochi to provide the state’s industrial, traditional and agriculture sectors to find markets for their products both nationally and globally.With an investment of about `30 crore, the IECC is a prestigious project under the department of industries. Minister for Industries P Rajeeve said the land has been identified by the government. “We are confident that IECC will help our industries find international markets for their products, besides helping them organise exhibitions,” Rajeeve said, adding the construction of the centre will start soon.

Sources said the IECC is likely to come up at Kakkanad, which will be implemented by Kinfra and other bodies. “IECC Kochi is proposed to be set up in 15 acres of land earmarked by Kinfra at Kakkanad, close to Infopark, SmartCity and Kinfra Export Promotion Industrial Park. The proposed site is located about 20km from the Kochi airport, 12km from the railway station and about 15km from the Kochi port. This project is proposed to be executed directly by Kinfra in association with ITPO/Commodity Boards,” said an official.

Once IECC comes up, an annual calendar for exhibitions and conventions will be formulated, Rajeeve said. “As IECC begins to organise exhibitions and conventions regularly, our products will come to the attention of national and international buyers,” he said, adding that the centre will be ready in 18-24 months. He said the retail segment will also be brought under the commercial mission of the project. Through this, producers, distributors, traders and industrialists will be brought under one roof.