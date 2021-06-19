NH 544 gets one step closer to reality

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: National Highways Authority of India released a draft 3(a) notification for NH 544 development, giving a push to the much-awaited Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass project .Survey for six-laning project and disbursal of funds for affected families soon

Being a growing commercial city, Kochi has been pushing for infrastructure projects that offer better connectivity with nearby cities and municipalities for a long time. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently published draft 3 (a) notification regarding the six-laning of NH544, giving a much-neded thrust to the plan.NHAI officials are gearing up to expedite the process. “We will soon survey the proposed stretch to refine preliminary alignment. Our officials will also invite suggestions from affected families before finalising the alignment. We will complete environmental clearance procedures too,” said an NHAI official.

The authority will try to salvage the maximum number of existing buildings by making minor changes in alignment. “We will try our best to accommodate reasonable suggestions. Every change will be guided by our standard protocol. Once it is over, we will move to land acquisition,” said the official.

Long-pending plan

The recent development comes as a relief to the Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass action council. “We have been after this for a decade. The council has written several memorandums to union ministers to ensure reasonable compensation under LARR Act 2013. The project affects more than 500 families in Kanjoor and Kalady villages alone. And most of them have already given their land in for Cochin International Airport, Sabari Rail and Kochi-Salem gas pipeline. Even then, we welcome the project which will develop the rural areas of Ernakulam,” said Saji Kudiyirippil, convenor, Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass action council. The action council members and affected families had held a meeting with NHAI officials and the Chennai-based private agency responsible for conducting the project survey in the coming months.

Index Map Showing the Project Road

( Thrissur to Angamaly NH-544& Ernakulam Bypass (Angamaly to Kundanoor)

Meeting with works minister

Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass action council met Public Works Department Minister P A Mohamed Riyas in Aluva on June 14, urging that the state government’s support for changes in alignment to reduce the number of houses and establishments affected by land acquisition.

Access controlled Greenfield project

As per the proposed project design, the bypass will be an access-controlled NH corridor. Instead of direct entry of vehicles from service roads, passengers will have to take underpasses to reach side roads.

Earlier project cost A5,648 Crore

Width: 45 meters | Lanes: 6

Project mooted: March 2013

Preliminary alignment announced: February 2018

Revised alignment published: October 2020

Draft 3(a) notification released: June 1, 2021

The project aims to decongest the busy Edappally-Angamaly NH stretch and prevent inter-district passengers from entering the city. Earlier, the state government had agreed to pay 25 per cent of the compensation for displaced families