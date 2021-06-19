STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police settle over 6k cases of domestic conflicts in Kerala

The Domestic Conflicts Resolution Centres (DCRC) of the Kerala Coastal Police, headed by IG P Vijayan, has settled more than 6,000 cases, since it started on May 5.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

For representational purposes

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Domestic Conflicts Resolution Centres (DCRC) of the Kerala Coastal Police, headed by IG P Vijayan, has settled more than 6,000 cases, since it started on May 5. The facility was launched by state police chief Loknath Behera. DCRCs are associated with 19 of the women’s cells attached to the district headquarters across the state. 

The centre takes help from counsellors to settle issues without having to go to court. The IG said a few serious cases were registered and the decision is taken prioritising the petitioner. “In around 6,006 petitions that were settled amicably, the family members promised to co-exist peacefully. If there is serious violence involved, a case is filed,” the IG said.

Petitioner’s decision
The complainant decides whether or not to go ahead with the case. The complaints that fall under the purview of domestic violence received through various channels to the police are also being taken up by DCRCs.“Issues mostly involve monetary transactions when the family experiences a tight budget during the lockdown.

Dowry is a major factor too. Some districts have more than one family counsellor to resolve the issues. Apart from that, services of the clinical psychologists from other districts can are also availed,” said the IG. Unemployed, frustrated men spending more time with their families can have a negative effect in many households and lead to more instances of violence. 

ON THE RISE

In Ernakulam district alone, 352 cases of domestic violence were reported between 2019 and 2020. The Women Protection Office under the Women and Child Development also stated that instances of violence against women have increased during the pandemic. 
 

