STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Strict action if fixed rate of oxygen flouted, state tells HC

The state government on Friday informed the High Court that stringent and timely action will be taken against those who violate the government order against hike in price of liquid oxygen.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

A worker moves empty oxygen cylinders for refilling at a gas supplier facility in Srinagar

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the High Court that stringent and timely action will be taken against those who violate the government order against hike in price of liquid oxygen.

The government pointed out that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), on behalf of the Centre, had also fixed the maximum price excluding GST for liquid medical oxygen and oxygen inhalation (medicinal gas) in the cylinder at Rs 15.22 and Rs 25.71 respectively, as per an order dated September 25, 2020.

These caps on the prices of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen inhalation (medicinal gas) in the cylinder had later been extended up to September 30, 2021. The state government filed the statement in response to the Kerala Private Hospitals Association’s petition against the hike in medical oxygen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp