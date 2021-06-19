Strict action if fixed rate of oxygen flouted, state tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the High Court that stringent and timely action will be taken against those who violate the government order against hike in price of liquid oxygen.

The government pointed out that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), on behalf of the Centre, had also fixed the maximum price excluding GST for liquid medical oxygen and oxygen inhalation (medicinal gas) in the cylinder at Rs 15.22 and Rs 25.71 respectively, as per an order dated September 25, 2020.

These caps on the prices of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen inhalation (medicinal gas) in the cylinder had later been extended up to September 30, 2021. The state government filed the statement in response to the Kerala Private Hospitals Association’s petition against the hike in medical oxygen.