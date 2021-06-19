STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traditional booksellers almost at the end of chapter

Reading may not be dead, but the pandemic and digital shift are proving fatal for those in the business

Published: 19th June 2021 06:42 AM

By  Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Raiding a book store, finding that book you have wanted to read and taking it home is a nostalgic thought for many of us. The pandemic that spelt trouble for every industry hit the traditional booksellers too, but it came at a time when they were already being voted out by digital reading mediums.The new rule that allows them to open thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays has barely made a difference. Unlike publishers who sell through e-commerce platforms, traditional book sellers have little to bank on. 

“As much as 10 per cent of book sales in Kerala come through sellers who go door-to-door. Their business has completely stopped. There are another group of book lovers who love to visit the fairs. But the pandemic has closed doors on them too,” said Jayachandran, owner of the Centre for Indian Culture and Cooperation.

Jayachandran has been a publisher since the 1980s, following in the footsteps of his father Samadhanam Parameshwaran. “Major publishing houses in Kerala might have been able to survive during this lockdown, maybe those releasing English books too. Major e-commerce platforms are also providing huge discounts on the books, which reduces the demand for traditional book houses and sellers,” Jayachandran added.

However, according to Georgey Thomas, the showroom manager of Mathrubhumi Books, though the sale was impacted during the lockdown, readers are returning to books during this time. He added that sales have increased considerably through their online platforms and this could compensate for the reduction in the footfall in their stores. 

“We despatch books ordered online along with the newspaper bags. So, the customer gets them mostly in a day. The fast delivery beats e-commerce players and so we have readers from all age groups,” he added.

