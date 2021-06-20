STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
51-year-old man arrested for illegal door delivery of liquor

Hopes  of a 51-year-old in the city to make money from door-to-door deliveries of liquor were dashed, after Excise sleuths took him into custody on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hopes  of a 51-year-old in the city to make money from door-to-door deliveries of liquor were dashed, after Excise sleuths took him into custody on Saturday. The man was targeting customers who find it difficult to stand in long queues in front of the liquor shops, with the state’s Bevco outlets and bars reopening recently following relaxations in lockdown norms. Customers can pay a service charge of Rs 100 along with the price of the liquor in advance via Google Pay, and he would bring the liquor to their houses. A Ashok Kumar, Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner came to know about the business after messages surrounding the same began to be widely propagated in various social media platforms. Subsequently, Mons George, a native of Kadavanthra Gandhi Nagar, was arrested. “The accused was arrested for engaging in activities promoting alcohol consumption under the Abkari Act,” said Ashok Kumar. 

According to Excise officials, Mons, who is involved in various jobs in the city, procured liquor from shops and bars and made door-to-door deliveries to customers in the city. “The messages of this service propagated on social media. We intervened immediately. Otherwise, more people will come out offering such illegal services,” added Ashok Kumar.

The accused has been booked under Section 55 (H) (the penalty for unlawful advertisement) of the Abkari Act. As per this section, whoever prints, publishes, or gives any advertisement soliciting the use of or offering any liquor or intoxicating drug shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine which may extend to Rs 25,000, or with both.

Officials said several cases of drug peddling, illegal sales of liquor, and illicit brewing are being reported even after lockdown relaxations in the district. Following this, the Excise department has stepped up round-the-clock enforcement activities.

Earlier, during the declaration of lockdown relaxations, the Excise team carried out raids at various locations in the district and seized 14.94 g of ganja, 1,600 litres of wash, and three litres of arrack. Seven people were arrested as part of the drive.

