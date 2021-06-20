Home Covid test kits: Experts advise caution

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For those seeking to save a visit to a laboratory or hospital to undergo Covid tests, home testing kits approved for use by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are now readily available online. However, stay alert, say experts, as negative results shown in the test kits cannot be entirely relied upon, as the chances of giving false negatives are high.

It was in the wake of the exponential Covid surge across the country that the ICMR approved home testing kits, facilitating those suspecting infection to undergo antigen tests at home. The test methodology is same as that used in antigen tests -- nasal swabs should be collected and tested, following which the results will be known in just 15 minutes. If the results are positive, the patients are expected to isolate themselves from other family members at their homes. After conducting the test, the results should be updated with the test-results image in the Covid app, which can be downloaded from the Playstore.

Though convenient, there are some cons to the usage of these kits as well. “Since the testing kits are cheaply available online, though not very popular yet, at least some have utilised them. However, there are certain facets that should be kept in mind while taking the test at home, even if one is following all guidelines mentioned on the kit. If the nasal swab has not been taken properly, there would be stark variation in the result,” opined Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious diseases expert. “In the case of a positive test result, patients with mild symptoms can just isolate themselves and undergo treatment at their homes. If symptoms worsen, medical help should be sought immediately,” he added.

Home tests are preferred in cases wherein infection is suspected subsequent to being in contact with an infected person or other similar situations. Also, asymptomatic patients, with any one member of the family testing positive or being isolated, may prefer these tests. Health officials have steadily maintained that suspected patients be advised to seek medical help.

However, due to many reasons including likelihood of misuse of the test results, the health department is not actively promoting or encouraging the use of these home test kits. “The ICMR has approved the test kits for use. However, problems can arise with the likely false negatives, and certificates being issued by relying on such results that do not have a 100% veracity. If a person’s test result using the kit is negative and they update the health department, the certificate issued would be Covid negative, which can be misused. It is always better to avoid such a situation,” said a health official.