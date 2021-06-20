STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Home Covid test kits: Experts advise caution

Say test kits cannot be relied upon entirely,  chances of giving false negatives are high

Published: 20th June 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Oximeter and Food

For representational purposes

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: For those seeking to save a visit to a laboratory or hospital to undergo Covid tests, home testing kits approved for use by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are now readily available online. However, stay alert, say experts, as negative results shown in the test kits cannot be entirely relied upon, as the chances of giving false negatives are high.

It was in the wake of the exponential Covid surge across the country that the ICMR approved home testing kits, facilitating those suspecting infection to undergo antigen tests at home. The test methodology is same as that used in antigen tests -- nasal swabs should be collected and tested, following which the results will be known in just 15 minutes. If the results are positive, the patients are expected to isolate themselves from other family members at their homes. After conducting the test, the results should be updated with the test-results image in the Covid app, which can be downloaded from the Playstore. 

Though convenient, there are some cons to the usage of these kits as well. “Since the testing kits are cheaply available online, though not very popular yet, at least some have utilised them. However, there are certain facets that should be kept in mind while taking the test at home, even if one is following all guidelines mentioned on the kit. If the nasal swab has not been taken properly, there would be stark variation in the result,” opined Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious diseases expert. “In the case of a positive test result, patients with mild symptoms can just isolate themselves and undergo treatment at their homes. If symptoms worsen, medical help should be sought immediately,” he added. 

Home tests are preferred in cases wherein infection is suspected subsequent to being in contact with an infected person or other similar situations. Also, asymptomatic patients, with any one member of the family testing positive or being isolated, may prefer these tests. Health officials have steadily maintained that suspected patients be advised to seek medical help. 

However, due to many reasons including likelihood of misuse of the test results, the health department is not actively promoting or encouraging the use of these home test kits. “The ICMR has approved the test kits for use. However, problems can arise with the likely false negatives, and certificates being issued by relying on such results that do not have a 100% veracity. If a person’s test result using the kit is negative and they update the health department, the certificate issued would be Covid negative, which can be misused. It is always better to avoid such a situation,” said a health official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid test COVID 19
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp