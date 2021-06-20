Kochi Metro awaits govt nod to resume services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Saturday said that it has taken all Covid safety measures, including administering the first dose of vaccination to its staff, and is awaiting state government’s nod to resume operations.

There has been repeated demand from the public to resume operations and metro officials said its social media pages are flooded with such requests. In response, KMRL on Saturday tweeted “Metro will soon make its move. We are just being extra careful before we open our gates. You will be the first to know when we start our services.”

“We have completed the preparatory work to start the operations. The strict measures ensure sanitisation, social distancing for passengers, and cashless transactions for a safe commute,” KMRL spokesperson added.

From last year itself, Metro has been encouraging passengers to use the Kochi1 card over direct cash transactions and has also put in place necessary preventive measures to adopt contactless ticketing and digital payment. “The social distancing of passengers will be monitored by respective station controllers through CCTV,” an official said.