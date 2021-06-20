STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshadweep health director, who objected to terminate staff, shunted out

Though he criticised the use of the term bioweapon, he had said that the remark cannot be seen as an offence attracting sedition charges.

Published: 20th June 2021 06:33 AM

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid raging protests against the new reforms and retrenchment of temporary workers, the Lakshadweep administration has courted yet another controversy by shifting the director of health services as the chief medical officer (CMO) of Andrott island.

According to sources, Dr M K Soudhabi, who was appointed as the director just five months ago, had objected to the decision to terminate the services of doctors and nurses appointed on contract for one year under the National Health Mission, much to the displeasure of the administration. As Dr Soudhabi has now been posted in Andrott island through an order issued on Saturday, Dr M K Basheer -- the CMO of Andrott -- was instead posted as director.

Meanwhile, a section of BJP workers who oppose the authoritarian attitude of administrator Praful Patel see the transfer as a response to the criticism raised by Dr Soudhabi’s husband Jaffar Shah, who is a former state secretary of the party. Shah had objected to the sedition case against activist-filmmaker Aisha Sultana.

Though he criticised the use of the term bioweapon, he had said that the remark cannot be seen as an offence attracting sedition charges. “The Union government has implemented many projects that are beneficial to the islanders. But we cannot support the authoritarian attitude of the administrator,” said Shah. Dr Soudhabi was not available for comments.

Meanwhile, the elected members of Kavaratti village panchayat and Lakshadweep visited the southern part of the island and removed the flags erected by the administration to acquire land for development. The Save Lakshadweep Forum had given a call to protest against the forcible acquisition of the land.

AISHA SULTANA TO APPEAR BEFORE KAVARATTI POLICE TODAY
Kochi: Filmmaker Aisha Sultana will appear before Kavaratti police for interrogation in the sedition case booked against her, on Sunday.  The Kavaratti police had booked the case based on a complaint filed by BJP Lakshadweep state president for a comment made during a media discussion.  She had said that the Union government has used a bioweapon against the residents of Lakshadweep by easing Covid restrictions. 

