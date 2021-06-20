Muvattupuzha set to become Kerala’s first fully 4G-enabled constituency

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muvattupuzha is all set to become a fully digital town with the ‘Digital Muvattupuzha’ 4G project, launched under the leadership of MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan. The MLA also plans to give away smartphones to eligible students to ensure education to all. The 4G project aims to eliminate the digital divide and to ensure that students have high internet speed for online classes. The project will be implemented in association with Reliance Jio and an MoU was signed with Reliance Jio for the same. With this, Muvattupuzha will become the first constituency in Kerala to have a 4G network across it.

As a start, the project was implemented at Kuzhalnadan’s constituency to curb the network issues faced by the students in online classes. In the first phase, the 4G network will be made available everywhere in the constituency within a month. After discussing with various telecom dealers, Reliance Jio has agreed to take over the project. In the second phase, financially backward students studying in government schools who do not have access to online learning will be given smartphones.

The project will be implemented under the leadership of principals, panchayat president and MLAs. Principals of government school should hand over the list of eligible students to the panchayat president. The panchayat president should hand over the list to the MLA concerned. A total of 101 mobile phones were distributed to students as part of the project the other day. Muvattupuzha Rotary Club donated `2 lakh.