NCW writes to state chief secy to support Sr Lucy

KOCHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the state chief secretary to provide all possible assistance to Sr Lucy Kalapura, who was recently dismissed from Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC).

“National Commission for Women is distressed with the continuous harassment of Sr Lucy. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Kerala to provide all possible assistance to Sr Lucy. NCW has also sought an explanation from Sr Ann Joseph, Superior General, FCC on the matter,” NCW tweeted on Friday.

NCW’s action came nearly a week after the Superior general of FCC, Sr Ann Joseph directed Sr Lucy to vacate the convent at Karakkamala, Mananthavady. The letter, dated June 13, 2021, was sent after Apostolica Signatura, the highest judicial authority of the Catholic Church, reportedly confirmed her dismissal from FCC.