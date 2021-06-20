Pinarayi attempting to cover up tree-felling row: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Saturday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ’s attack against Congress state president K Sudhakaran was an attempt to cover up the tree-felling controversy. The Chief Minister had highlighted a lighter issue to divert the public’s attention from a bigger controversy, he said.

“The Chief Minister is exaggerating the part of an interview that appeared in a Malayaam magazine. Sudhakaran has already clarified that the statement was published without his permission. He has even complained to the editor of the weekly. This is an unnecessary controversy,” Satheesan told reporters.

“People watch the CM’s press conference to know about the concessions announced by the government during the lockdown. But, Pinarayi used the time to attack his political opponents,” Satheesan said. “The CPM is scared since Sudhakaran took over as KPCC president. It was not Sudhakaran who started this row, but CPM leader A K Balan commenced the discussion,” he said.