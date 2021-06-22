STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A quirky fantasy

Man Booker Prize winner Marlon James epic fantasy ‘Black Leopard and Red Wolf’ ‘ is a maze within a maze

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Marlon James

Marlon James

By Krishna P S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The catchphrase of Jamaican writer Marlon James’ latest offering is that it’s an African Game of Thrones. The comparison came from the author himself, who since has said it was said as a joke. It is kind of true, in the sense the book is a lush epic fantasy, gruesome with violence and explicit sex. 

James weaves a story that’s a maze surrounded by mazes. If that makes sense. The one thing that reader knows from the beginning is “The child is dead. There is nothing left to know”. However, what comes after this initial proclamation is a whimsical grand tale that frustrates the leader. Tracker is telling his life story to his captor, his quest for finding the child (who goes nameless in the book), who, for some reason, is connected to the fate of the kingdom. Meanwhile, we are all at the mercy of Tracker — who’s the boy? How did he die? He takes his sweet time to tell his side of the story of his grand adventure. 

Tracker, who earns the adjective “something of a nose” can smell any missing man, even the dead. Somewhere in the book, he loses an eye and starts wearing a wolf’s eye that helps him see in the dark. He always prefers to work alone, but he eventually joins a group of mismatched  entities in the quest for the missing child. For years, Tracker is joined by Leopard, a shape-shifting hunter, a witch, a giant, a buffalo and many more interesting characters. 

The biggest beauty of this book is its non-linear narration and the poetic prose that never reveals anything, including the pronouns of the characters Tracker meets on his quest. Through Tracker, James makes the reader work alongside him, to figure out the mysteries. The 600-odd pages story is filled with witches, shapeshifters, monsters, ogres, smoke childs, fish people, bush fairies, mad apes, and beasts of all kind that sprouts spontaneously on each page. It’s a queer book, by a gay writer, filled with many sexualities and genders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp