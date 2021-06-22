STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid situation stabilising, Lakshadweep eases restrictions

With Covid situation stabilising in Lakshadweep, the island administration has decided to relax  lockdown restrictions.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:12 AM

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid situation stabilising in Lakshadweep, the island administration has decided to relax lockdown restrictions. According to Lakshadweep collector S Askar Ali, there are only 319 active cases in the archipelago of which Andrott island has 112 cases. Kavaratti and Minicoy have 59 cases each. The lockdown has been in force from April 28, 2021.

Though the situation has improved, restrictions on political, social and religious functions will continue. Any such programme should be conducted only with prior permission from the collector. Considering the situation, the administration has withdrawn complete lockdown in four villages and decided to continue night curfew in all 10 inhabited islands from 5 pm to 6 am. Weekend complete shutdown will be imposed in all 10 islands on Saturdays and Sundays.

Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to function from 7.30am to 9.30am, 1pm to 3pm and 6 pm to 9 pm only for home delivery. Shops and establishments have been allowed to function, but only five persons should be allowed inside the shop at a time. Though curfew has been an effective tool in containing the pandemic, there is still a necessity to regulate the movement of people and enforce containment strategies to prevent any further spread of the virus in the island, the collector said.

319 ACTIVE CASES
As per the Lakshadweep collector, there are only 319 active cases in the archipelago of which Andrott island has 112 cases. Kavaratti and Minicoy have 59 cases each

