Migrant family of four from Karnataka rescued

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Life has been tough for a migrant family of four living in dangerous conditions in a shabby shed made out of tarpaulin near Ambattukadavu metro station. However, their days of living in filthy conditions are over. An elderly woman, her daughter, son-in-law and four-month-old granddaughter were rescued by the district labour department after their plight was reported by staff.

G Krishnaprasad, a staffer with the district labour office, used to see the shoddy tarpaulin shed during his daily travel from Choornikara in Aluva to Civil Station at Kakkanad. It was a usual sight. However, on closer inspection, Krishnaprasad realised that the shabby shed was home to a family of four. On further inquiry, he came to know that the family hailed from Karnataka.

Krishnaprasad informed district labour officer P M Firos about the family. “The labour officer immediately took action and directed Aluva assistant labour officer to offer urgent help,” said an official with the labour office. The official said that the very next day assistant labour officer E G Rakhi and the district labour officer visited the family and handed over food and essential items.

“As per the family, they had been living in the district for the past 30 years and shifted from place to place. Temporary shed like the one that they had been living in near the metro station had been their abode everywhere,” said the labour official. As per the official, the family eked out a living by collecting and selling scrap items. “The family doesn’t have any ID documents like Aadhaar card or ration card. With the onset of monsoon, their life turned miserable, he added.

After studying their situation, the district labour officer submitted a report to the district collector and suggested to shift the family to a safer place. Ramla Aliyar, a ward member of Choornikara panchayat who visited the family also submitted a petition to the collector seeking help for the family.

Based on the labour officer’s report and the ward member’s plea, collector S Suhas directed the social justice department to provide all necessary help to the family.

“Following this, Sister Sarakutty, a counsellor with the Social Justice Department, took charge of the family and shifted them to Aluva Taluk Hospital,” said the official. After conducting antigen test, the family was shifted to the shelter home of the department.