MyByk set to launch e-cycles 

MyByk, the last-mile connectivity partner of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), will soon launch electric pedal-assist bicycles.

Unused MyByks being loaded on to a truck at JLN Metro station in Kaloor on Monday. The repairs will be done at the company’s godown in Vyttilla | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MyByk, the last-mile connectivity partner of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), will soon launch electric pedal-assist bicycles. The company recieved a $1 million from Avon Cycles recently. 
“We are coming up with the initiative as part of our long-term plan for Kochi city. In the first phase, we have launched normal cycles to develop cycling culture among city residents. 

The idea was to familiarise everyone with cycles and aware of their basic maintenance. In the next phase, we will launch gear cycles which will be followed by e-cycles. We will also set up necessary infrastructure like charging stations in the meantime,” said a source close to MyByk.

The company which launched its services in Kochi on March 13, is aiming to push cycling as a first- and last-mile connectivity solution across the city in the coming months. “Though lockdown had impacted our daily ridership, we are hoping to regain our customer patronage once the Covid situation returns to normal. We launched our door delivery service on June 8,” said the official.
For door delivery, contact: 9016216420

Comments

