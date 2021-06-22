STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paraplegic community in Ernakulam helps out each other

Ever since the lockdown was announced this year, the paraplegic community in the city have been living with little hope.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:17 AM

Kothamangalam MLA Antony John handing over a food kit to a beneficiary. All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation general secretary Rajeev Palluruthy is also seen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the lockdown was announced this year, the paraplegic community in the city have been living with little hope. To aid them, the All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) started providing financial support and food kits to paraplegic members and their families. 

“We have been supporting them since the last lockdown. Though our resources are limited, we tried to reach out to as many members as possible. Now, we have partnered with NGOs like Thanal Palliative and Paraplegic Care to provide support to maximum families,” said Rajeev Palluruthy, general secretary, AKWRF.

The organisation members are providing door delivery of kits across Ernakulam. “It’s an effort to ensure self-sufficiency in the time of crisis. Instead of seeking government support, we are figuring out a solution ourselves. Our organisation members are reaching those in need even in remote areas,” he said. A total of 300 families are part of AKWRF in Ernakulam alone.

Many individuals and organisations are joining the phased initiative. “We are moving forward with the help of kind sponsors. Apart from food kits, we are addressing their immediate financial requirements as well. We started the first phase of activities in Chottanikkara on June 3 and moved onto the second phase in Kothamangalam on June 16,” he added. 

The Kothamangalam phase of kit distribution was inaugurated by MLA Antony John. “It is inspiring to see that paraplegic community is supporting each another during the pandemic. Organisations like AKWRF and Thanal are doing exemplary work by providing essential items like facemasks, sanitisers and food kits,” said the MLA.

