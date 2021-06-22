STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Post-Covid oral health

A stitch in time doesn’t just save nine, but can even help  keep your teeth healthy

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By  Dr Manikandan G R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The coronavirus doesn’t only cause health issues during the infection but also causes lingering symptoms for weeks or months. This is often termed as Long Covid and includes generalised fatigue, taste and smell disorders, joint pain and more. Dental issues are also common in survivors. 

Gum Disease
Reason: Poor oral hygiene and generalised inflammation can contribute to oxidative stress that can damage the microvasculature and bony tissues.
Implication: Untreated gum disease can worsen diabetes also by affecting glycemic control                            
Signs: Profuse bleeding from gums and persistent redness
Solution: Get your teeth cleaned to remove plaque and debris through scaling.
Maintain consistent oral hygiene. 
Stress-induced mouth ulcers
Stress often affects your teeth badly. Along with persistent inflammation, stress can cause frequent mouth ulcers due to the release of certain destructive chemicals that breach the delicate oral mucosa.
Implication: Long-standing ulcers that stay for more than three weeks can be potentially cancerous and needs proper evaluation.       
Signs: Cuts on inside of the cheek, lips or tongue which is painful if it is aphthous ulcers and usually painless if they are cancerous
Solution: Daily self-examination of the oral cavity for any changes while brushing

Oral Candidiasis or white fungus 
Opportunistic infection is  caused when the immunity is weakened due to injudicious antibiotic use, lack of tongue hygiene and unhygienic false teeth sets or dentures. 
Implication: Can often turn into serious complications 
Signs: Curdy like coating over the tongue or borders of lips which often bleeds
Solution: Proper tongue hygiene, avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics, drink more water to prevent dry mouth, keep your dentures clean using cleansing tablets, ensuring good sleep, balanced diet and exercise.

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus
The rhinocerebral variant will have oral implications as well, including sudden toothache and loss of teeth only on the upper arch, bleeding from upper gums, black discolouration of the palate, ulcers with bony exposure on the upper jaw gums. 
Implications: Can turn into complications if not treated earlier
Signs: Sudden appearance of teeth problems only localised to upper jaw alone with above-mentioned features. 
Solution: Consult a periodontist or oral and maxillofacial surgeon when you notice such sudden changes               
Tooth Sensitivity
Overzealous brushing with a hard brush for a long time to make sure of oral hygiene often abrades teeth enormously. Climate changes and stress-related teeth grinding habits adds to it.
Implications: Can often lead to a psychogenic pain state
Signs: Sharp shooting pain on taking cold hot and sweet foods
Solution: Use a soft toothbrush and cream toothpaste and brush twice daily each for three minutes only. Use desensitisers if needed after seeking dentist advice

Dry Mouth
Covid affects the ductal opening of various salivary glands like Wharton’s duct and in turn, reduces salivary flow as per a few studies.
Implications: Dry mouth can raise dental decay levels as well as tongue coating and burning sensation
Signs: A feel of uneasiness and burning inside the mouth
Solution: Drink plenty of water. Seek dental consultation to find if you need artificial saliva substitutes.            
Covid Tongue
A new term Covid Tongue was coined in a few dermatology studies which is an umbrella term that includes bumps, rashes, depopulation and ulcers in post-Covid patients.
Implications: Can pave a way to oral candidiasis and other allergic stomatitis disorders 
Signs: Sudden blunt appearance or uneven elevations or marks on the tongue 
Solution: Make sure you eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and practice proper tongue hygiene

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp