Sufficient food is available in Lakshadweep, collector tells Kerala HC

The Lakshadweep administration on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that it has been taking various proactive measures to ensure essential supply of goods and material to the islanders.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that it has been taking various proactive measures to ensure essential supply of goods and material to the islanders. There is a sufficient quantity of all essential food items available in all the 10 inhabited islands of Lakshadweep, the administration said.

Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali said in a statement that the administration was implementing the National Food Security Act in letter and spirit. He said the administration had already implemented the one nation-one ration card scheme which enables cardholders to get foodgrain from any of the fair-price shops, which remain open even during the lockdown, in the islands. The administration has provided kits to all school students through home delivery during the period, the statement said.

“Covid shutdowns are in place in four islands — Kavarathi, Bitra, Kiltan and Minicoy — and a night curfew from 5pm to 6am has been imposed in the remaining six islands —Agatti, Kadamath, Amini, Androth, Kalpeni and Chettlah. In the first four islands, shops selling essentials and groceries are allowed to open from 1pm to 4pm on a daily basis. The Covid situation is improving significantly, and the administration is planning to give more relaxation in coming days. 

There was no case of interruption to pursue livelihood activities due to the shutdown in the islands. But, the administration is cautious to avoid any case of hunger or starvation,” said Asker Ali. The statement was filed in response to a plea by Nasih K K of Amini island seeking a directive to the Centre and the Lakshadweep Administration to give food kits to the needy and transfer cash into their accounts till lockdown was lifted. 

