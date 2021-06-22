Take the green route

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Growing up in a pristine village in Wayanad, Shilpa Ann Tessy would always have her portion of land to till and cultivate. Life went by at a gentle languid pace in the countryside and it was here that she grew her green thumb. When her grandfather and other workers sowed the seeds, Shilpa would too. During harvest, she would flaunt her bountiful yield. Even after relocating to the chaotic cityscape, her heart is still in the right place, her roots beckon her. And so, it is no surprise that this techie created a green wonderland within the walls of her home in Thiruvananthapuram.

Five years ago, she delved into the vibrant world of succulents. Even as her homestead bursts with fruit trees and vegetable farming, her collection of succulents remains a surreal goal for every plant parent. Juggling her pet project and a full-time job, she still finds time for her plants and art. “Over time, the succulents matured and were ready for propagation.

I couldn’t think of grooming and cutting off the plant as it grew. So I would replant the off-shoots,” says Shilpa. ‘Pot It’, a venture selling succulents, was born when she had enough shoots to give away and some more. Smitha Indira, a fellow techie, is also part of it. “People often ask me how I get time to grow all the plants. They think it is complicated. But, apart from the initial time and investment, you don’t have to do anything. The plant grows on its own,” she quips.

Shilpa is also an artist and hopes to get back in touch with the canvas soon too. Acrylic and oil are her favourite mediums, but she is now smitten by digital art. “It lets you create art whenever you want to and according to your pace,” she says.

THE GREEN LESSON

Shilpa believes that the love for the environment and plants need to be passed down to our children, much like how she was mentored. “Though a city-born, my husband Aananth Becket Netto is my main motivator. We both believe in instilling these values in the next generation. We have a garden on the rooftop, where vegetables and fruit trees are grown, and my husband takes care of it,” says the Payyampally native.

SPICE ROUTE

‘Spice It Up’, Shilpa’s yet another project with Sini K Mathew, a childhood friend, sells spices from Wayanad at affordable rates. The venture sells spices, coffee and honey sourced from local farmers. The honey is sourced from the tribals. “We have seen how middlemen exploit the farmers. We procure spices at a good price from the farmers and sell them outside at an affordable rate. Profit isn’t our target here. The only focus was to give the framers better prices and make good quality spices available in the market,” she says.