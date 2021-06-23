Benevolence on wheels

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mahesh Parameswaran Nair, an IT professional and founder of HOPE (Hold On Pain Ends), a Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO, was always bothered by people living hungry on the streets. He could see the pain surrounding the hotels and commercial establishments.

To feed the homeless and hungry people living on the streets, Mahesh embarked on a bike ride with his friend, Nikhil Soman, a travel photographer and volunteer, in April. He distributed free food for 11 consecutive days on a bike, earning him a place in the India Book of Records.

The bike ride, organised by HOPE, was flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram on April 14. “People living on the streets depend on food from the hotels and shops. Due to lockdown, it became difficult for them to get even a day’s meal. This prompted us to come up with The Good Samaritan Expedition of Hope,” shares Mahesh.

Though the duo had initially planned for a 35-day pan-India trip, they could only cover Kerala and a few places in Tamil Nadu, as many states announced lockdown due to the second wave. “We aimed to feed at least 10,000 people. We also used to post the updates of our trip on our Facebook page so those willing to contribute food packets can do so. Many NGOs and organisations contributed and we were able to feed more than 1,000 people,” Mahesh adds. The whole journey was documented by Nikhil.

Mahesh says the people living on the streets can become potential carriers of Covid and the government must take steps to rehabilitate them. “The bike ride is a wake-up call, a reminder that even in a 100 per cent literate state like Kerala, people go hungry,” he adds. Once the lockdown is lifted, he plans to go on an all-India ride to feed the homeless and the poor and has his eyes set on the Guinness Book of World Records.

