Connecting the dots 

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pointillism or dot art is the craft of creating art by using coloured dots in patterns. It can even be created using everyday objects that have a round edge. For Irinjalakuda-native Dr Dhanya Nakulan, a painting brush, pencil, and the base of an electric bulb all come in handy while making different sized dots on a plain surface.

Dhanya started exploring dot art during last year’s lockdown. The self-taught artist creates striking portraits on cake boards. According to Dhanya, the hard surface of the cake board is steadier compared to a smooth canvas.

“Dot art in Mandalas has always intrigued me. The countless videos I’ve watched made me want to create one. At that time, I could only find a used cake board. Without much adieu, I started making dots with the end of a paintbrush,” says Dhanya.

She has come a long way since then and doesn’t shy away from investing 15 to 18 hours in a stretch. “Dot art is a form of therapy for me. The careful placing of different sized and coloured dots relaxes me,” explains Dhanya.

Her meticulous process begins by outlining the subject on the board. The paint left on the cap is used for the dotting process. The 30-year-old started using professional dotting tools only after she gained experience and confidence. “The old dotting tools are perfect for filling the spaces in between,” adds Dhanya.

Shiva Parvathy, Kathakali characters, portrait of former health minister K K Shailaja, all appear on Dhanya’s versatile art. “The first portrait I ever did was during the previous year’s election campaign. I had to make one of UDF candidate P M Abdul Salam. I was a bit hesitant when I was contacted for the work, as it was my maiden attempt at a portrait,” explains Dhanya.

Her first portrait caught the eye of late Ibrahim Badusha, the ‘Cartoonman of Kerala’. “He will always be my teacher in art. His words motivated me to practice dot art. He always considered my work to be different,” says Dhanya.

Instagram: artsy_craftsy_doc