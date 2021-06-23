Home shop helps Kudumbashree

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Home shop project launched by the Kudumbashree Mission around 11 years ago has started garnering positive response f rom public. The project provides Kudumbashree micro-entrepreneurs with an opportunity to market their product s direct l y to households both at ward and panchayat levels.

In May alone sales of `21.45 lakh was recorded through the Home shop system. “Home shop has helped strengthen the distribution network. It was initially launched in Kozhi kode and Kannur where it was very successful. Last year, the project was extended to other districts as well,” said Harikishore S, executive director, Kudumbashree Mission.

The network is functioning in all districts, except Malappuram. In each district, the operations and logistics of the Home shop are managed by a team. Products are collected and are then taken to the households through the Home shop owners present in each ward or panchayat. Currently, 19 management teams and 1,861 Home shop owners are operating in the state.