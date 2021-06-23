Ramanattukara mishap: Role of Perumbavoor don comes to light

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The role of dreaded gangster Perumbavoor Anas in the Ramanattukakara accident, which claimed the lives of five members of an alleged gold smuggling racket, has exposed the role of goons in the gold smuggling network. Anas, who operates from Perumbavoor, is in the most wanted list of Ernakulam Rural police and he was even jailed under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. Anseer aka Perumbavoor Anas, 36, of Vengola, Perumbavoor used to run a network of criminals in Ernakulam and the steady rise of Anas in the underworld hierarchy led to a rival group bringing in a quotation gang from Tamil Nadu to bump him off.

Anas’ alleged link with the case came to light, following reports of his close links with Charal Faizal. The deceased were members of the gang headed by Faizal. Anas is reportedly staying at Cherpulassery as he couldn’t enter Ernakulam due to a High Court verdict. Anas, who has several criminal cases registered against him, was recently appointed the national general secretary (youth) of Lok Janshakti Party. He was arrested in 2019 for illegally carrying a loaded pistol. The weapon was recovered from his bed while he was admitted to a hospital at Perumbavoor.

The police jailed him after invoking KAAPA while he was in judicial custody in an attempt to murder case at North Paravoor in 2020. A source in Rural police said that if required his dealings will be investigated. Anas was booked in gold smuggling cases, Perumbavoor Unnikuttan murder case, Pookadassery Rahim attempt to murder case and several other criminal cases. “The HC barred Anas from entering Ernakulam while granting him bail in a case last year,” said Sabu M G, DySP, Special Branch, Ernakulam Rural.