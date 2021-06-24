STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green fungus, a new worry for Kochi's medical system

Aaspergillosis (green fungus) infection reported in Kochi has put district health department officials on high alert. Experts ask patients not to ignore the symptoms

Published: 24th June 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The green fungus (aspergillosis) infection recently reported in Kochi in a 56-year-old male who recovered last week from Covid is the latest threat to the city’s overtly-stressed medical system. The infection, found usually in patients with low immunity, can be controlled only with timely medical intervention.

“Patients with uncontrolled diabetes or those hospitalised for long periods are generally diagnosed with aspergillosis. Instead of self-medicating or ignoring the symptoms, patients should consult a doctor. Delay in treatment could be fatal,” said a city-based doctor.

According to health department officials, aspergillosis has been around even before the Covid outbreak. “It is similar to mucormycosis or black fungus which is common in diabetics and people who use steroids as part of treatment regimes. If such patients test positive for Covid and undergo long periods of continuous hospitalisation, their immunity will drop and the body will become vulnerable to fungal infections like aspergillosis.

We are expecting more such cases in the coming weeks as patients with similar health conditions are currently undergoing treatment in the district. We have given special direction to all medical professionals, including those deployed at PHCs, to care for such patients,” said the official. Mucormycosis cases are also on the rise in the city, with 20 cases reported so far. 

BEGAN AT INDORE
India’s first case of green fungus was reported from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A 34-year-old Covid survivor was diagnosed with an infection of the sinuses, lungs and blood. The patient was immediately shifted to Mumbai by air for detailed treatment.

What is Green Fungus?

Green Fungus infection is caused by aspergillus, a fungus found both indoors and outdoors. It can be present in the soil, decaying leaves, trees and grain crops. It is not communicable like Covid. The fungus gets its name from the colour it exhibits in a lab culture.Fungi like candida, cryptococcus, histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis are known to cause infection in low-immunity patients too. 
Symptoms 

  • Severe nose bleeding
  • High fever
  • Fatigue
  • Weakness
  • Severe weight loss

Remedies

  • Immediate medical  consultation
  •  Maintain safe diabetes  level
  • Follow a healthy diet
  • Eat immune-boosting  fruits and vegetables as  per the directions of a  physician 
  •  Ensure a balanced sleep cycle
