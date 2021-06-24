Kakkanad assault: Duo’s drug mafia ties suspected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police suspect that the two people who fled after assaulting Shibin, a police officer attached to the Kerala Armed Police Battalion camp, near the Collectorate at Kakkanad two weeks ago are linked to a large drug ring. The police suspect the duo was transporting a high-end drug to one of their customers.

“They might have come in front of the police while going for a drug deal. If they were not carrying anything illegal, what forced them to escape and, that too, after assaulting a police officer? We are investigating their connections. They’ll be caught soon,” the officer said. The police have also learnt that the accused had rented a car to transport the drugs. Meanwhile, it is being alleged that the duo’s arrest was being postponed due to their connections with high-ranking officials.