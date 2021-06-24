Kochi’s hockey ground awaits justice

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Broken piles of concrete, heaps of construction waste, rusted iron bars and thick overgrowth covers most of Maharaja’s College ground, which once hosted many state and national level hockey championships. After a portion of the field was converted into a working yard for the Kochi Metro project, it has become a dumping yard for construction waste.

The recent rain worsened the condition of the ground, making it swampy and uneven. The authorities have turned a blind eye towards the sorry state of the ground despite many intimations, says Sunil D Emmatty, the former captain of the Kerala hockey team.

The veteran, along with other state-level hockey players and students took out a protest on Wednesday, International Olympics Day. They held a ‘tap and dribble’ event that covered the stretch from Ernakulam General Hospital to Maharaja’s College ground. Later the members sowed seeds on the marshy ground. “For those like me who learnt hockey on this ground, it is disheartening to see its dilapidated condition. The ground once hosted practice sessions for 200 girls and boys from the district during interschool, college, league and national competitions. Now, most of them depend on makeshift grounds or space near UC College, Aluva. Many of them can’t afford it,” says Sunil.

The ground was ideal for laying Astroturf, which could have made it an ideal space to conduct national and international hockey tournaments. “The ground is marshy and it will take at least three months to dry. The trees lining the field can be trimmed to avoid branches from falling and also allow entry of sunlight to let the ground dry,” he says.

He believes the state authorities don’t give hockey the importance it deserves. Football and cricket are not the only games in our country, he says. “We can’t expect miracles to happen if our players don’t get enough practice. Indian hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh is going for the third Olympics of his career. We can build more such talents like him if we have proper space to train them. By laying Astroturf, the government can also construct basement commercial spaces under the gallery,” Sunil added.