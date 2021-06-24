Man dies in fall after blasting rocks in quarry

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A 48-year-old man died in an accident at a granite quarry in Pindimana panchayat near Kothamangalam on Wednesday.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 48-year-old man died in an accident at a granite quarry in Pindimana panchayat near Kothamangalam on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Biju Kumbakal, a Vadattupara native residing at a rented house near the quarry in Malippara ward of Pindimana panchayat, the police said.Local residents said the accident occurred around 7.30am at the quarry used by the firm Chaithanya.

“After setting off an explosion to mine stones, employees have to climb up the rock using a rope to clear the separated stones. As Biju was climbing the rock, he slipped. While falling, the back of his neck hit some hard surface causing severe injury even as the safety belt prevented him from crashing down,” a police officer with the Kothamangalam police station told TNIE. 

Biju was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared brought dead, the police said. His body has been shifted to a government hospital mortuary. Biju is survived by wife Shiny and two young children. 
Having registered a case, the police are investigating if there was any failure on the part of the company to adhere to safety measures.

“A preliminary probe revealed that safety equipment like helmet and jacket was used by the deceased person and his co-workers. There was a safety belt in place too,” an officer said.Pindimana panchayat president Jessy Saju too cited quarry workers as saying that all were using helmets, jackets and safety belts. “But we will look into the safety aspect. The quarry was functioning with the requisite license,” she said.

Jins Mathew, the panchayat member from Malippara and a neighbour, said Biju was a hardworking person. The residents are looking to come together to support his family. “He shifted to Malippara with his mother, wife and two children a few years back from Vadattupara. The accident might have occurred because of rain. We will try to ensure that his family gets the support necessary for a good future. His son is a Class 8 student while daughter is in Class 6,” Jins said. This is the second accident at a quarry site in Kerala in as many days. On Monday, a major explosion took place at a quarry in Thrissur district, killing one and injuring five others.

